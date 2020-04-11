हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Indian Army destroys terror launch pads in PoK; watch video shot by drone

ANI also posted a video shot from a drone showing the Indian Army destroying Pakistani terror launch pads in PoK.

Indian Army destroys terror launch pads in PoK; watch video shot by drone
Image Credit: ANI

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday (April 10, 2020) carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

Army sources told news agency ANI that the terror launchpads which were targeted by the troops on the Line of Control (LoC) are located in the Dudhniyal area of Kel sector which was used by the Pakistan Army to launch five terrorists who had infiltrated in the Keran sector around April 1.

"The five terrorists were killed by the Army Special Forces in fierce combat on April 5 but in the process, we had also lost our five Special Forces operatives," sources told.

ANI also posted a video shot from a drone showing the Indian Army destroying Pakistani terror launch pads in PoK.

The sources said the Army also had inputs that a new batch of terrorists was getting ready to infiltrate from there.

In the attack launched today, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army has also been destroyed.

Tags:
Indian ArmyTerror launch padsLoCPoKDrone
Next
Story

US considering India's extension of H1B visa request amid COVID-19 pandemic
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M36S

DNA: Will the world remain in lockdown till the vaccine arrives?