Indian Army destroys terror launch pads in PoK; watch video shot by drone

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday (April 10, 2020) carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

Army sources told news agency ANI that the terror launchpads which were targeted by the troops on the Line of Control (LoC) are located in the Dudhniyal area of Kel sector which was used by the Pakistan Army to launch five terrorists who had infiltrated in the Keran sector around April 1.

"The five terrorists were killed by the Army Special Forces in fierce combat on April 5 but in the process, we had also lost our five Special Forces operatives," sources told.

ANI also posted a video shot from a drone showing the Indian Army destroying Pakistani terror launch pads in PoK.

#WATCH Video shot from drone as Indian army precision targets Pakistani terror launch pads (video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gjTtbARadv — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

The sources said the Army also had inputs that a new batch of terrorists was getting ready to infiltrate from there.

In the attack launched today, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army has also been destroyed.