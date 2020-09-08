Indian Army didn't cross LAC, no shots fired at Pangong Lake, says India after China's claims

Indian Army on Tuesday (September 8) rejected China's claim that the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control and fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, stressing that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC.

Indian Army said in a statement that China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate and at no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.

"It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," said the statement.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience," it added.

Sources told Zee Media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed about the situation at the LAC.

Army Chief also briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation. It is learnt that assessment of situation from local commanders were taken by Army Headquaters on Monday. High level meetings likely in second half in south block and the meeting will be attended by Defence Secretary, CDS and all three chiefs will be part of this.

On Monday (September 7) too, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to intrude from Southern end of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh but the Chinese troops were once again pushed back by Indian forces patrolling along the LAC. This is the third time that the PLA has been defeated by brave Indian soliders at the LAC in the last 83 days.

Earlier, spokesperson of China's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, had claimed that while acting provocative, the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake. He said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire and threatened our soldiers.