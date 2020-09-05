Indian Army major, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen injured; three terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

An Indian Army major and two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured on Friday during an encounter between security forces and terrorists Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a joint operation, at least three terrorists were also killed in the encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in the district.

The identification of terrorists killed in the encounter is being ascertained. The encounter had broken out at the Pattan area in the wee hours of Friday after forces received specific inputs about the presence of a few terrorists in the area.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated strongly to the gunfire.

The injured were immediately rushed to the 92 Army Base Hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

On September 3, forces arrested three Overground Workers (OGW) of a terror group in Baramulla's Pattan area.