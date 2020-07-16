Indian Army makes it clear, Chinese troops must complete disengagement at LAC

Amid simmering tensions between India and China at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Indian Army has said in a statement that India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels to address the prevailing situation at the LAC.

The statement adde dthat commanders from Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army held a meeting at Chushul, on Indian side, for the fourth round of talks, on July 14, 2020 to resolve the matter. According to Indian Army, the engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China earlier, on July 5, to discuss complete disengagement.

"The Senior Commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," noted the statement.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that China has refused to back off from Finger 4 area in Pangong Tso and this was made clear by PLA during the 4th round of Corps Commander talks at Chushul. On the other hand, Indian Army is on high alert and has increased the deployment of tanks along East Ladakh border to ward off any threat from the Chinese troops.

Notably, the 14-hour-long fourth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China ended on Wednesday but sources said that during the talks China made it clear that it would not back off from Finger 4. Both India and China had reached an agreement to disengage in Galwan Valley, Hotsprings and Gogra and India has been demanding that Chinese troops must disengage from all the areas.

Keeping in mind the activities of Chinese army, Indian Army is on high alert and around 60,000 soldiers have been deployed in East Ladakh to stop the incursion of Chinese soldiers inside Indian territories. India has deployed Bhism tanks, Apache attack helicopters, Sukhoi fighter jets, Chinook and Rudra helicopters near the LAC to keep Chinese troops at bay.