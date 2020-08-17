Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies in US; PM Modi expresses condolences

New Delhi: Doyen of India classical music Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday (August 17) at the age of 90. The legendary classical singer breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST). His daughter Durga Jasraj reportedly confirmed it through a statement. He was currently living in New Jersey, United States.

"With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, a home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord," a statement by Durga Jasraj said.

"We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," Durga Jasraj added.

Pandit Jasraj, who had a musical career of about 80 years, was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Pandit Jasraj and tweeted, "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

Pandit Jasraj belonged to Mewati Gharana of classical music. He was introduced to vocal music by his father, and was later trained as a tabla accompanist under the tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.