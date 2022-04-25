NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Coast Guard on Monday apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state's coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters.

In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022

Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat, as well as its crew members, were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.

The nine crew members detained by the Indian Coast Guard officials are believed to be Pakistani nationals who have been arrested on charges of smuggling heroin by a boat near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast.

ATS reportedly got information about the drugs being brought from Pakistan and, with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, launched a joint operation to nab the boat coming from across the border.

