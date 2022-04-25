हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' with heroin worth Rs 280 crore

Indian Coast Guard officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the Pakistani boat, a defence spokesperson said.

Indian Coast Guard apprehends Pakistani boat &#039;Al Haj&#039; with heroin worth Rs 280 crore

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Indian Coast Guard on Monday apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the state's coast and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel.

A defence spokesperson said the Indian Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' when it ventured into the Indian waters.

 

 

Officials found heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, the statement said, adding that the boat, as well as its crew members, were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation. 

The nine crew members detained by the Indian Coast Guard officials are believed to be Pakistani nationals who have been arrested on charges of smuggling heroin by a boat near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast.

ATS reportedly got information about the drugs being brought from Pakistan and, with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, launched a joint operation to nab the boat coming from across the border.

Tags:
Indian Coast GuardPakistani boatAl HajHeroinGujarat ATS
