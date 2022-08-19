NewsIndia
ITBP RECRUITMENT 2022

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Registration for Constable posts begins at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates can apply for ITBP Constable at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in starting till September 17, 2022, scroll down for direct link to apply.

Aug 19, 2022

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) started the application process for the recruitment for Constable (Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts today, August 19. 2022 Interested and Eligible male can apply for the posts through the official website of ITBP recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 17, 2022. 

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of online application: August 19, 2022
Last Date of Online Application: September 17, 2022

ITBP Constable Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 108 posts in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.

  • Constable (Carpenter): 56 Posts
  • Constable (Mason): 31 Posts
  • Constable (Plumber): 21 Posts

ITBP Constable Salary details

Pay Scale of ITBP Constable is of LEVEL -3, in the Pay Matric Rs 21700-69100(as per the 7th CPC)

ITBP Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Constable post, candidates must have a matriculation degree or equivalent from recognised board along with a one year certificate course from a recognised Industrial Training Institute in the trade of a Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. Click here for Detailed Notification

ITBP Constable Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post must be between 18 to 23 years of age.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022- Direct link To Apply

ITBP Constable 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME)

