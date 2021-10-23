हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen after mid-sea collision of fishing boat and Merchant vessel

Two crew of the fishing boat were thrown overboard due to the impact of collision, following which, Indian Coast Guard vessel Shaurya rescued them, based on information from ICG Station, Vizhinjam. 

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard conducted a mid-sea rescue early Saturday (October 23) morning, following a collision of MV Navious Venus and fishing boat Sijumon– 01 near India’s southernmost region. Two crew members of the fishing boat were thrown overboard due to the impact following which the Indian Coast Guard vessel carried out a rescue operation, as per information shared by ICG Station at Vizhinjam. 

After administering first aid and immediate medical assistance, the two fishermen were transferred from ICGS Shaurya to another Coast Guard platform C-427. The duo were then taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College by a Medical team from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam.

Fishing boat Shujumon-01 entered the Colachal fishing harbour with its remaining 15 crew, while being safely escorted by other local fishing boats. 

 

Pictures and videos of the wee-hours incident show Indian Coast Guard personnel helping the two middle-aged fishermen, climb onto the Coast Guard ship, following which they are offered first aid. 

