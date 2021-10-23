Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen after mid-sea collision of fishing boat and Merchant vessel

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard conducted a mid-sea rescue early Saturday (October 23) morning, following a collision of MV Navious Venus and fishing boat Sijumon– 01 near India’s southernmost region. Two crew members of the fishing boat were thrown overboard due to the impact following which the Indian Coast Guard vessel carried out a rescue operation, as per information shared by ICG Station at Vizhinjam.

After administering first aid and immediate medical assistance, the two fishermen were transferred from ICGS Shaurya to another Coast Guard platform C-427. The duo were then taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College by a Medical team from Indian Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam.

In a wee hours operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescue two indian fishermen off kerala-TN coast, after a merchant vessel and the fishing boat collided. Two fishers were taken to Thiruvananthapuram hospital, the boat involved in crash returned to its harbour in Colachel, TN#India pic.twitter.com/iHWedpP2Ov — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 23, 2021

Fishing boat Shujumon-01 entered the Colachal fishing harbour with its remaining 15 crew, while being safely escorted by other local fishing boats.

Pictures and videos of the wee-hours incident show Indian Coast Guard personnel helping the two middle-aged fishermen, climb onto the Coast Guard ship, following which they are offered first aid.

