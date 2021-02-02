हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Myanmar

Indian embassy issues advisory for its citizens amid Myanmar coup

The Indian mission in Myanmar advised all its citizens to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. The Indian mission has also advised its nationals to get in touch with them, in case required. They also informed that an Air India Flight, which was earlier scheduled to leave on February 4, will now leave on February 11.  

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the coup in Myanmar, the Indian mission in the country has advised all its citizens to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. 

The Indian mission has also advised its nationals to get in touch with them, in case required. 

They also informed that the Air India Flight (AI1333), which was earlier scheduled to leave on February 4, will now leave on February 11.

The government sources in Delhi told WION that airlines are keeping an eye on the situation and are rescheduling. 

This comes after the local authorities in Myanmar issued NOTAM or notice to airmen, that no flights will leave or come in the country. 

Monday saw the military dismissing the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in the country drawing a number of reactions from the global community. 

India expressed its 'deep concern' and said that New Delhi has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. 

The official statement said, "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely."

