Indian Railways creates history after running three loaded trains joined together in 'Anaconda' formation

New Delhi: The Indian Railways created history after the South East Central Railway (SECR) joined and ran three trains carrying more than 1500 tonnes in an 'Anaconda' formation.

The trains ran through the Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions.

The Indian Railways' official Twitter account shared the video and wrote, "Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions."

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

The 'Super Anaconda' three-in-one freight service reportedly has 177 wagons and three electric locomotives with a 6000 HP capacity each.

Earlier on June 12, 2020, Indian Railways created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections.

Railways creates a new world benchmark by successfully running 1st Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections Govt under PM @NarendraModi ji propels innovation, speed & customisation in freight operationshttps://t.co/FlmzNwwNAi pic.twitter.com/B7PljFnQhH — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 11, 2020

This achievement was a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways.