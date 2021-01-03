हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways recruitment 2020: Check details, know more

Job vacancies for several posts have opened up in the Indian Railways

Representational image

New Delhi: Several job vacancies in the Indian Railways have opened up in Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2 posts. The required qualification for these posts includes 12th pass, 10th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc.

See the post names, railway zones, number of vacancies and qualification required below:

Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts

No. of vacancies: 139

Railway zone: MAHA Metro Rail 

Qualification: BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI

Last date: 21/01/2021

 

Assistant Programmers

No. of vacancies: 16

Railway zone: Railway Board

Qualification: Eligible Railway Officers

Last date: 26/01/2021

 

General Manager, DGM

No. of vacancies: 02

Railway zone: Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL)

Qualification: BE / BTech (Civil)

Last date: 22/01/2021

 

Appointments are also being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts. 

Interested candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. For this, the candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

 

