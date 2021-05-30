हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways Recruitment: Over 3,600 vacancies, check posts and other details

The interested candidates can apply till June 24, 2021.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell, Western Railway, has released notification for over 3600 vacant posts and the interested candidates can apply till June 24. Candidates can apply for the same on the official website: www.rrc-wr.com.

This is a direct recruitment procedure, hence no exam will be conducted to recruit candidates.

Selection will be based on the merit list which will be made on the basis of an average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in Class 10 and ITI examinations.

If in case two applicants have the same marks, then the candidate who is older in age will be preferred.

Age limit:

General category: More than 15 years but less than 24 years of age.

OBC: For other backward class candidates, there is a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit.

SC and ST category: The upper age limit is relaxable up to five years. 

Number of vacancies:

Mumbai Division (MMCT) - 738

Ahmedabad Division (ADI) - 611

Vadodara (BRC) Division - 489

Ratlam Division (RTM) - 434

Lower Parel (PL) W/Shop - 396

Bhavnagar Workshop (BVP) - 210

Dahod (DHD) W/SHOP - 187

Rajkot Division (RJT) - 176

Bhavnagar (BVP ) W/Shop - 73

Mahalaxmi (MX) W/Shop - 64

Sabarmati (SBI ) ENGG W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 60

Pratap Nagar (PRTN) W/SHOP, Vadodara - 45

HEADQUARTER OFFICE HQ - 34

Sabarmati (SBI ) Signal W/SHOP, Ahmedabad - 25

Application procedure:

 1: Go to the official website: www.rrc-wr.com.

 2: Click on the link related to the application form.

3: The form will open in a new tab. Fill in all your required details carefully and hit submit.

4: Pay the fee according to your category through an online payment method. Once the payment is done your form will be submitted.

5: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted application form for your reference.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysWestern RailwayRailway recruitment 2021Indian Railway job vacancyWestern Railway recruitmentGovernment jobsRailway job vacancy
