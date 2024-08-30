Advertisement
Indian Railways Releases Full Schedule Of Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat; Time, Running Days - Check Full Details Here

The Vande Bharat Express will begin its regular service on September 1, 2024, from Lucknow, and on September 2, 2024, from Meerut City. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Railways Releases Full Schedule Of Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat; Time, Running Days - Check Full Details Here

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually flag off the Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on August 31, 2024, from New Delhi. This state-of-the-art, semi-high-speed train is designed with modern amenities to offer passengers a faster and more comfortable travel experience.

The Vande Bharat Express, numbered 22490/22489, will begin its regular service on September 1, 2024, from Lucknow, and on September 2, 2024, from Meerut City. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, according to the schedule provided below.

Timings Of The Meerut City-Lucknow- Meerut City Vande Bharat Express.

Inaugural Run Of City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Special Express 

V2

 

The introduction of a new Vande Bharat Express Train between Meerut City and Lucknow will significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time between Meerut City and Lucknow. Such enhanced connectivity leads to growth in tourism, an increase in economic growth, and the connection of people from different parts of the country. It will help cater to demand to reach Lucknow via Moradabad-Bareilly by a faster mode and return to Meerut City in the night, the same day.

 

 

