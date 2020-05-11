Indian Railways releases list of 30 special trains; check complete list

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run as many as 30 special trains from May 12 on selected routes to facilitate people to commute from one place to another amid coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. People will be able to book their tickets only online on the IRCTC website or through Mobile App.

According to the official notification, booking of tickets through 'agents'-both IRCTC agents and Railway Agents--will not be permitted. The advance reservation period will be for 7 days, and people with only confirmed tickets will be able to travel. Notably, current, tatkal, and premium tatkal booking will also not be permitted.

List of 10 special trains to be introduced from May 12

1. Howrah to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12

2. New Delhi to Howrah (Daily) on May 13

3. Rajendra Nagar Patna to New Delhi (Daily) on May 12

4. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar Patna Daily on May 13

5. Dibrugarh to New Delhi (Daily) May 14

6. New Delhi to Dibrugarh (Daily) May 12

7. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (Daily) May 13

8. Jammu Tawi to New Delhi (Daily) May 14

9. Bengaluru to New Delhi (Daily) May 12

10. New Delhi to Bengaluru (Daily) May 12

The detail list of special trains with their stoppages is given below:

S No. T No. From To Frequency Stoppages Enroute Day of commencement 1. Special Howrah New Delhi Daily Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn May12 2, Special New Delhi Howrah Daily Kanpur Central May13 3. Special Rajendra Nagar New Delhi Daily Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central May12 4. Special New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Daily Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central May13 5. Special Dibrugarh New Delhi Daily Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar May14 6. Special NewDelhi Dibrugarh Daily Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Centra May12 7. Special NewDelhi Jammu Tawi Daily Ludhiana May13 8. Special Jammu Tawi New Delhi Daily Ludhiana May14 9. Special Bengaluru New Delhi Daily Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn May12 10. Special New Delhi Bengaluru Daily Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn May12 11. Special Thiruvananthapuram New Delhi T, Th, F Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota May15 12. Special New Delhi Thiruvananthapuram T, W, Sat Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota May13 13. Special Chennai Central New Delhi F, Sun Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra May15 14. Special New Delhi Chennai Central W, F Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra May13 15. Special Bilaspur New Delhi M, Thu Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi May14 16. Special New Delhi Bilaspur T, S Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi May12 17. Special Ranchi New Delhi Thu, Sun Pt Dd Upadhyay Jn, Kanpur Central May14 18. Special New Delhi Ranchi W, S Pt Dd Upadhyay Jn, Kanpur Central May13 19. Special Mumbai Central New Delhi Daily Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota May12 20. Special New Delhi Mumbai Central Daily Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota May13 21. Special Ahmedabad New Delhi Daily Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon May12 22. Special New Delhi Ahmedabad Daily Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon May13 23. Special Agartala New Delhi Mon Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Centra May18 24. Special New Delhi Agartala Wed Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Centra May20 25. Special Bhubneshwar New Delhi Daily Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central May13 26. Special New Delhi Bhubneshwar Daily Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central May14 27. Special New Delhi Madgaon Fri, S Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn May15 28. Special Madgaon New Delhi M, Sun Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn May17 29. Special Secunderabad New Delhi Wed Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi May20 30. Special New Delhi Secunderabad Sund Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi May17

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said all passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms while entering a station and during travel.

The order said, "Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket."

The Ministry of Railways will ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board a train.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC website, which was to take bookings for 15 special trains being run from May 12, was unable to take a load of visitors as thousands of passengers tried to book their tickets at 4 pm, when it was slated to open. It will now commence at 6 pm, said a Railways statement.