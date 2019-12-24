Indian Railways set to go paperless; over 50,000 staff work through e-files

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has come out with a mega plan of going paperless, and converts all the manual files into e-files. In the first phase, the ministry has prepared more than 72,000 e-files. Over 50,000 employees of the Railway Ministry have already adopted this novel working system, thereby, changing the work culture at the Ministry.

Everyone is being trained so that they should start working on the files in a digital way. The move is to save paper, and the other advantage would be that the pending files could not be seen on the table of officers. The pending files will be easily detected, and the e-file system will also facilitate in quick disposal of files.

Live TV

In the first phase, Indian Railways has created an e-offices in its 58 organisations, where it will handle the files in an effective manner and get rid of the pending files in an easier way.

More than 72000 digital files have been created from manual files from 58 institutes of Indian Railways in less than 6 months. The railway is determined to change its work culture by converting all the manual files into digital files in the coming days so that the ministry gets rid of cumbersome paperwork.

The Railway Ministry employs more than 13 lakh employees and the latest move will help it save tons of paper on every day. It will not only help in saving trees but will also save money. The project is being implemented by RailTel, which is one of the organisations of Indian Railways.

RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla told Zee News that the biggest advantage of converting manual files into e-files would add efficiency in the working of the railways. In the first phase, more than 25 lakh e-receipts have been created, and the RailTel will create offices at 39 organisations of the Ministry under digital workplaces in the second phase and will convert all manual files to digital files.

He said it was a big challenge for a mammoth ministry like Railways to undertake this uphill task, but we embarked upon this project and the first phase has already been completed. Soon, the Ministry will convert all the manual files into e-files to achieve the goal of making the ministry paperless, he added.