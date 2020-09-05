Indian Railways to introduce new time table soon, remains focused on high-speed trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is preparing a new time table which will reportedly be a zero-based time table and is aiming at running the trains at a high speed of 160 kmph on important routes.

As per reports, the new time table which is being prepared with the assistance of IIT Bombay will also focus on having new trains on a few routes.

The express or mail trains will be scheduled in a way that they run at a convenient time and also reach the destination at a suitable time for passengers. This step will benefit the passengers who used to arrive at their destinations late at night.

As of now, the Railways has not made any decision to stop or reduce the number of trains.

Although the dates have not yet been fixed to release the new time table, the Railways may release it after the regular trains resume the normal routine.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways will operate 40 pairs of new special trains from September 12, reservation for which will begin from September 10, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Saturday (September 5, 2020).

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," he said.