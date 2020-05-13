Indian Railways to run only special trains, start waiting lists from May 22

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Wednesday (May 13) decided to run only special trains besides issuing new guidelines related to the cancellation of tickets and refunds. The revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare are effective from March 21, 2020.

Accordingly, the railways will not issue any RAC tickets, while it will start issuing the waiting list from May 22 because some passengers are cancelling their tickets at the last moment.

It will also start refunds for cancelled tickets till June 30, and the concessions will be as per the letter, dated 19th March.

All the trains will remain cancelled till June 30, and those who had booked tickets for months of May-June will get refunded the complete amount of the ticket fare.

he revised guidelines, however, have changed rules for refund of tickets on special trains.

Notably, passengers will be able to get waiting tickets for special trains from May 22 and the booking for the same will start from May 15.

The scope of the waiting list will be limited and the time limit for ticket cancellation through PRS counter has been extended for 280 days.