Myanmar navy

Indian submarine INS Sindhuvir officialy inducted into Myanmar Navy

INS Sindhuvir is the first submarine to be given by India to another country

Picture credit: Myanmar Navy

New Delhi: Myanmar on Friday officially inducted a submarine handed over by India in the month of October. INS Sindhuvir was commissioned as UMS Minye Theinkhathu and inducted on the 73rd anniversary of the Myanmar Navy. During the commissioning ceremony, Indian ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar was also present along with top brass of Myanmar's Navy.

The kilo class submarine has a displacement of 3000 tonnes, a diving depth of 300 meters and top speed at 20 knots. UMS Minye Theinkhathu is named after an ancient warrior and can operate for 45 days. It is equipped with 40 km range wire-guided torpedoes and 3M-54 Klub anti-ship cruise missiles. Myanmar has built a submarine base for it in a highly classified location.

Kilo class submarines are operated by Indian, Chinese, Russian and Iranian Naval forces and were designed by the Rubin Central Maritime Design Bureau, St Petersburg.

This is the first time India has given a submarine to any country and shows growing defence cooperation between the 2 neighbouring countries. The Indian side has been training Myanmese Naval personnel. Last year, Indian and Myanmar naval undertook joint exercises IMNEX 2019 in Bay of Bengal.

Earlier this year saw a visit by India's Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to the country. During the visit, the focus primarily was on connectivity and increasing people to people ties.

 

