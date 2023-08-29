New Delhi: India’s first solar study mission, 'Aditya L-1', is scheduled to launch on September 19, 2023, at 11:50 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission's objective is to comprehensively study the Sun utilizing an array of telescopes and in-situ equipment, strategically placed at the L-1 location in space.

The spacecraft is equipped with seven payloads designed to observe various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer—the corona. These observations will be facilitated by electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four of the payloads, positioned at the L1 vantage point, will directly capture solar phenomena, while the remaining three will engage in in-situ analyses of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1. These efforts promise valuable insights into the propagatory effects of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium, as noted by ISRO.

The nomenclature, 'Aditya L-1', signifies the utilization of Lagrange point – 1, which offers an unobstructed view of the sun and currently houses the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory satellite, SOHO.



Within the expanse of solar space, there exist five Lagrange points. The Indian space agency, ISRO, aims to position the spacecraft at the advantageous L1 point, owing to its exceptional attributes. Placing a satellite in the halo orbit around L1 provides an uninterrupted observation of the Sun, eliminating occurrences of occultation or eclipses.

This consistent view grants a superior understanding of solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time. Furthermore, this location offers the practical benefit of minimal fuel consumption, making it a prudent choice for satellite deployment.

Lagrange Points serve as pivotal regions where the gravitational forces of a two-body system, such as the Sun and Earth, create enhanced zones of attraction and repulsion. Spacecraft leverage these points to optimize fuel utilization required to maintain their positions. These locations possess intense solar forces like electromagnetic waves and coronal ejections, making them ideal for placing observatory satellites and equipment. The potency of these forces, combined with strategic satellite placement, greatly augments the study of the Sun and its phenomena.