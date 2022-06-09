हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM

India's bio-economy has grown eight times in last eight years: PM Modi at Biotech Startup Expo 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrated India's first Biotech startup expo, according to him it is a reflection to the country's rapid expansion in the biotech industry.

India&#039;s bio-economy has grown eight times in last eight years: PM Modi at Biotech Start-up Expo 2022
Source: Twitter/BJP4India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bio-tech startup expo-2022 at Pragati Maidan, on Thursday. In the last 8 years, the number of start-ups in our country has increased from a few hundred to 70,000 in about 60 different industries, More than 5,000 start-ups are associated with the biotech sector according to PM Modi, who spoke while addressing the Biotech Startup Expo. According to the PMO, biotech startup is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10.

Further Pm Modi said the country's first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country and is being considered the land of opportunities in the biotech sector, he cited five reasons why India is being considered a land of opportunities in the biotech field. These include a Diverse population, diverse climatic zones; secondly, Human capital pool; third, ease of doing business; fourth, increased demand for bio-products, and fifth, a successful track record in the Biotech sector.

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

