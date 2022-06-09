New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bio-tech startup expo-2022 at Pragati Maidan, on Thursday. In the last 8 years, the number of start-ups in our country has increased from a few hundred to 70,000 in about 60 different industries, More than 5,000 start-ups are associated with the biotech sector according to PM Modi, who spoke while addressing the Biotech Startup Expo. According to the PMO, biotech startup is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10.

बीते 8 साल में भारत की बायो-इकॉनॉमी 8 गुना बढ़ गई है। 10 अरब डॉलर से बढ़कर हम 80 अरब डॉलर तक पहुंच चुके हैं। भारत, Biotech के Global Ecosystem में Top-10 देशों की लीग में पहुंचने से भी ज्यादा दूर नहीं हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 9, 2022

Further Pm Modi said the country's first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the expansive growth of the biotech sector in the country and is being considered the land of opportunities in the biotech sector, he cited five reasons why India is being considered a land of opportunities in the biotech field. These include a Diverse population, diverse climatic zones; secondly, Human capital pool; third, ease of doing business; fourth, increased demand for bio-products, and fifth, a successful track record in the Biotech sector.

Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.