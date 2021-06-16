हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India's COVID-19 caseload increases to 2.96 crore with 62,224 new infections

The country also witnessed 2,542 coronavirus-related fatalities besides 1,07,628 recoveries.

India&#039;s COVID-19 caseload increases to 2.96 crore with 62,224 new infections
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) increased to 2.96 crore with 62,224 new infections in the last 24 hours. 

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's coronavirus active count has now declined to 8,65,432, which is less than 9 lakh after 70 days.

India's weekly positivity rate has now dropped to 4.17%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.22%. 

On the other hand, the country also witnessed 2,542 coronavirus-related fatalities besides 1,07,628 recoveries. India has now registered 3,79,573 deaths and 2.83 crore COVID-19 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 26 crore mark on Tuesday evening. This came on the country's 151st day of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre commented on the reports alleging a low quantum of sequencing in the country and the significant lags between sample collection and sequence submission into the database for pattern detection and actionable alerts to governments.

It clarified that a sampling strategy is based on the country's objectives, scientific principles and WHO guidance documents. The Centre also stated that the strategy has been reviewed and revised as from time to time.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

LIVE: Heavy showers received in Mumbai, waterlogging reported in some parts

Must Watch

PT13M59S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day