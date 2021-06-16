India's COVID-19 caseload increases to 2.96 crore with 62,224 new infections

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) increased to 2.96 crore with 62,224 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country's coronavirus active count has now declined to 8,65,432, which is less than 9 lakh after 70 days.

India's weekly positivity rate has now dropped to 4.17%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 3.22%.

On the other hand, the country also witnessed 2,542 coronavirus-related fatalities besides 1,07,628 recoveries. India has now registered 3,79,573 deaths and 2.83 crore COVID-19 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 26 crore mark on Tuesday evening. This came on the country's 151st day of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre commented on the reports alleging a low quantum of sequencing in the country and the significant lags between sample collection and sequence submission into the database for pattern detection and actionable alerts to governments.

It clarified that a sampling strategy is based on the country's objectives, scientific principles and WHO guidance documents. The Centre also stated that the strategy has been reviewed and revised as from time to time.

