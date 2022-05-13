New Delhi: India's first "Amrit Sarovar" will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Patwai in Rampur on Friday, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Naqvi said that this splendid "Amrit Sarovar" has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

I will inaugurate the splendid #AmritSarovar , constructed under the inspiration of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and guidance of UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji at Patwai, Rampur, along with senior UP Minister Shri @swatantrabjp Ji at 9 AM on 13th May. @PMOIndia @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/wgncFBpl9v — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) May 11, 2022

He said that the participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of Gram Panchayat and the District Administration have played an important role in the opening of this grand "Amrit Sarovar" in a very short time.

The minister said that in the "Mann Ki Baat" programme last month, the Prime Minister had mentioned this "Amrit Sarovar" in Patwai, Rampur.

PM Modi, in "Mann Ki Baat" had said, "I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage."

"With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like a retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, and the children there for this effort," the Prime Minister had said.

Further, Naqvi stated that this "Amrit Sarovar" will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, but it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Rampur Zila Panchayat Chairman Khayaliram Lodhi, Milak MLA Rajbala, Commissioner Moradabad Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Rampur Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Chief Development Officer Gazal Bharadwaj and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.