World Tiger Day

India's Tiger population improves 33% to 2,967 in 2018

India&#039;s Tiger population improves 33% to 2,967 in 2018

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday release the results of the fourth cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation – 2018 that showed a 33.28 percent increase in the population of the big cats from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

The Tiger Estimation exercise is believed to be the world’s largest wildlife survey effort in terms of coverage, intensity of sampling and quantum of camera trapping.

"Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early," He said releasing the results of the fourth cycle of All India Tiger Estimation at his official residence here.

"The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every Nature lover happy," he added.

India conducts the All India Tiger Estimation every four years.  Three cycles of the estimation have already been completed in 2006, 2010 and 2014.  

The Government and National Tiger Conservation Authority have also carried out an economic valuation of tigers in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change.  Such interventions and processes have been operationalised through a legally mandated Tiger Conservation Plan to ensure that it is institutionalized.

 

