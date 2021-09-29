हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indigo

IndiGo to start Delhi to Kanpur direct flights from October 31

IndiGo will also offer direct flights from Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bengaluru, and Kanpur-Mumbai from Nov 1.

IndiGo to start Delhi to Kanpur direct flights from October 31
Representational Image

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi effective from October 31.

The airline will also offer direct flights on the following routes from November 1 -- Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bengaluru and Kanpur-Mumbai.

"Owing to the increase in direct connectivity with the metro cities, these new flights will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience," he added.

Kanpur will be IndiGo`s seventh station in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, and Bareilly.

