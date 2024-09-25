Indore-Malwa Express Brake Malfunction Causes Smoke; No Casualty
The Indore-Malwa Express experienced stuck breaks, causing sparks and smoke from an AC coach.
The breaks of the Indore-Malwa Express got stuck on Wednesday and caused a spark and smoke to emerge from beneath one of the AC coaches. The Railway officials stated that the train was travelling from Ambedkar Nagar to Vaishnodevi.
#WATCH इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश: अंबेडकर नगर से वैष्णों देवी जाने वाली मालवा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में घर्षण के कारण पहिए कोच में चिपक गए जिस कारण ट्रेन से धुंआ निकलने लगा: PRO रेलवे खेमराज मीणा
(सोर्स: PRO रेलवे रतलाम मंडल) pic.twitter.com/hQjmhy9Uxg — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 25, 2024
As the smoke billowed, those inside the coach became alarmed, leading to a chaotic scene. Fortunately, the train was moving at a very slow speed, preventing any loss of life. Railway officials have stated that the smoke was a result of the train's brakes sticking on the wheels.
राजपथ: इंदौर में हादसे से बची मालवा एक्सप्रेस, ट्रेन के पहियों के ब्रेक चिपके#Rajpath #Indore #MalwaExpress | @pratyushkkhare pic.twitter.com/2eViuC8PqB — Zee News (@ZeeNews) September 25, 2024
