Indore-Malwa Express Brake Malfunction Causes Smoke; No Casualty

The breaks of the Indore-Malwa Express got stuck on Wednesday and caused a spark and smoke to emerge from beneath one of the AC coaches. The Railway officials stated that the train was travelling from Ambedkar Nagar to Vaishnodevi.

As the smoke billowed, those inside the coach became alarmed, leading to a chaotic scene. Fortunately, the train was moving at a very slow speed, preventing any loss of life. Railway officials have stated that the smoke was a result of the train's brakes sticking on the wheels.