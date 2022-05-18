हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin Pilot

Inflation, unemployment making new records: Congress leader Sachin Pilot attacks Centre

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is "looting" people's income. The wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiralling prices of food, fuel and other commodities.

Inflation, unemployment making new records: Congress leader Sachin Pilot attacks Centre
File photo (Credits: PTI)

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of inflation, saying it is "looting" people's income. The wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiralling prices of food, fuel and other commodities.

The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.

In a tweet, Pilot said, "Inflation and unemployment are making new records day by day under the directionless and failed governance of the Central Government. With the wholesale inflation registering 15.08% in the month of April, the inflation in the country has reached the highest level of 24 years".

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said, "BJP, which looted people's earnings and savings, has become the culprit of every citizen."

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 per cent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sachin PilotInflationUnemploymentCentreCongressWholesale Price IndexWPI
Next
Story

Union Minister launches National Emergency Life Support courses

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Gyanvapi Case Update: Why is Owaisi disappointed with the Supreme Court order?