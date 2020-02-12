Initial probe of Delhi Police suggest college's fault in Gargi College alleged molestation incident

The Delhi Police on Wednesday asserted that the initial probe in the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at Gargi College last week suggest that the college was at fault. The college authorities had not informed the cops about the fest.

The police have examined 23 CCTV footages and three of them are focused on the ground where the fest was going on. With the help of these footages, miscreants are being examined.

The matter reach the doorsteps of the Supreme Court when a petition was filed by a lawyer of the apex court, demanding a CBI investigation. The Delhi Police has already registered an FIR after the matter came to light.

The students of Gargi College have alleged that some drunk outsiders entered the college campus on February 6 molesting the girls.

The Delhi University (DU) has issued an advisory to all principals to ensure the safety of women employees and students in the light of the incident. The university has also sought an action taken report within two weeks on the steps taken by the colleges to ensure the safety of students on campus, it said in the advisory issued on February 10.

DU also condemned the Gargi College incident and urged police to take strong action against those involved. It said it has also sought an action taken report from the college principal in the matter.