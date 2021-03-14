Injured tiger far more dangerous: Mamata Banerjee on wheelchair in Kolkata roadshow

Kolkata: "An injured tiger is far more dangerous," said Mamata Banerjee as she resumed her election campaign in Kolkata days after sustaining a bone injury in Nandigram.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was confined to a wheelchair as she held a roadshow in the state capital on Sunday (March 14).

Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders and security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

Banerjee joined the five km roadshow from Mayo Road to Hazra More as part of the observation of Nandigram Diwas to commemorate the killing of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007.

Addressing the gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee said she will canvass for TMC candidates across the state in a wheelchair.

"I have faced a lot of attacks in my life but I have never surrendered before anyone. I will never bow my head. An injured tiger gets more dangerous," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Doctors advised me against going out for campaign today. But I felt that I should participate in today's rally as we have already lost a few days due to my injury," she said.

"My pain is not greater than the suffering of people as democracy is being trampled through dictatorship. If I sit at home for such a long time that will serve the agenda of the conspirators. They will be successful," she added.

The TMC activists also chanted the slogan "Bhanga Paye Khela Hobe!" (Will play with broken leg), a reference to Banerjee's leg injury.

Banerjee had alleged that the "attack" on her was a conspiracy of the BJP.

The Election Commission, however, ruled out any deliberate attack on the CM. It, however, admitted to security lapse and ordered that Director (Security) Vivek Sahay, an IPS officer, be removed from his post and placed under suspension immediately.

Banerjee is contesting the polls from the Nandigram seat for the first time against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

