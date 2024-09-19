'Injustice Against Bahujans': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At NDA Leaders On Nawada Incident

After a shocking incident in which many houses were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Nawada, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP alliance government in Bihar and said that they suppress the Bahujans of India so that they cannot even demand their social and constitutional rights. He claimed that the Prime Minister's silence on the matter serves as a "seal of approval" for this significant conspiracy.

The incident took place under the Mufassil Police Station area in Krishnanagar in Bihar's Nawada.

"Burning down an entire colony of Mahadalits in Nawada and destroying the houses of more than 80 families is highlighting the horrifying picture of injustice against the Bahujans in Bihar. The cries of the Dalit families who had lost their homes and property and the terror created in the deprived society by the echo of the fierce firing were also not successful in waking up the sleeping government of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

नवादा में महादलितों का पूरा टोला जला देना, 80 से ज़्यादा परिवारों के घरों को नष्ट कर देना बिहार में बहुजनों के विरुद्ध अन्याय की डरावनी तस्वीर उजागर कर रहा है।



अपना घर-संपत्ति खो चुके इन दलित परिवारों की चीत्कार और भयंकर गोलीबारी की गूंज से वंचित समाज में मचा आतंक भी बिहार की… September 19, 2024

Rahul criticised the NDA government, accusing it of harbouring anarchists who intimidate the Bahujans.

"The Bihar Government and the State Police must take immediate and strict action against all the culprits of this shameful crime and provide complete justice to the victim families by rehabilitating them," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Amid growing voices by the opposition leaders over the incident in Nawada, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ADG Law and order Bihar to inspect the spot.