The murder of senior leader and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)'s state chief Nafe Singh Rathee has raised serious law and order concerns in Haryana. The murder also came at a time when a protest by farmers had already kept Haryana police on their toes. INLD leader Abhay Chautala has slammed the BJP-ruled state government for failing on the law and order front. He also demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the murder case. Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead yesterday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district. According to Haryana police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Special Task Force (STF) are probing the case.

Chautala asserted that the state government failed to provide necessary security measures to Rathee despite him informing senior police officials about threats to his life. "The state government is responsible for this. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime. He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security...Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him. The party will take strict action on this and force the government to conduct a CBI investigation," alleged Chautala.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed shock at the incident and promised strict action. "Shocked by the sudden demise of INLD Party Haryana State President Shri Nafe Singh Rathi ji and Shri Jai Kishan. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, we are with them in this difficult time. Not a single culprit involved in this case will be spared. Police have been instructed to arrest the accused as soon as possible and take strictest action. It is a prayer to God to give place to the departed souls at His feet," said Khattar.

INLD पार्टी के हरियाणा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष श्री नफ़े सिंह राठी जी और श्री जय किशन के आकस्मिक निधन से स्तब्ध हूँ। शोकाकुल परिवारजनों के साथ मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं, इस कठिन समय में हम उनके साथ हैं।



इस मामले में संलिप्त एक भी दोषी को बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। पुलिस को आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द…

The miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and a party worker at Bahadurgarh, tehsil in the Jhajjar district of Haryana. In this regard, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon."

Reacting to the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that various MLAs were being threatened and ransom was being demanded from them.