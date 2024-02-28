'Insulted Scientists, Tax Payers' Money': PM Modi Lashes Out At DMK Govt Over 'China Rocket' In Newspaper Ad

Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, criticizing an alleged depiction of a 'Chinese rocket' in a state government newspaper advertisement.

Insult To ISRO Scientists

PM Modi accused the DMK of 'looting' taxpayer money and claimed that the state government's ad insulted scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who played a crucial role in successful space missions like Chandrayaan-3. "They have crossed the limits, pasting China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu," stated PM Modi in Tirunelveli.

DMK's Refusal To Acknowledge India's Space Progress

The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the DMK's refusal to acknowledge India's progress in the space sector. He emphasized how the party failed to showcase India's space success and insulted scientists while misusing taxpayers' money for advertisements.

PM Modi also criticized the Congress and DMK alliance, accusing them of engaging in 'dividing' the nation. He highlighted an incident where DMK members left the Parliament during the resolution for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, stating that it reflected the leaders' disdain for people's faith.

Contrasting the divisive politics, PM Modi claimed that the BJP considers every person a family member. He expressed confidence that people in Tamil Nadu trust the BJP for development and emphasized the party's commitment to meeting their expectations.

AIIMS And Development Of Tamil Nadu

Highlighting the proposal for AIIMS in Madurai, PM Modi accused the state government of 'non-cooperation.' He assured the people that the BJP would strive for the development of Tamil Nadu despite the obstacles posed by the current government.

PM Modi urged the people to be alert against the state government's opposition to development and anti-development political parties. He vowed to hold them accountable and emphasized the need for the state to progress in tandem with the country.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated and dedicated multiple development projects worth Rs 17,300 crores in Thoothukudi. These projects, symbolizing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' include initiatives to make the VO Chidambaranar Port the first Green Hydrogen Hub in the country.

Green Hydrogen Hub And Clean Energy Initiatives

PM Modi inaugurated projects such as a desalination plant, hydrogen production, and bunkering facility, aiming to make the port a Green Hydrogen Hub. Additionally, he flagged off India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative, promoting clean energy solutions and aligning with the nation's net-zero commitments.

The Prime Minister dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States/UTs and several rail and road projects in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing their role in fostering development and connectivity.

In conclusion, PM Modi reiterated the BJP's commitment to positive politics, social justice, and inclusive development, urging the people of Tamil Nadu to place their trust in the party. The event was attended by BJP state president K Annamalai.