Integration and empowerment: PM Narendra Modi says J&K free from shackles now

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the passing of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill as well as the decision to revoke Article 370. Assuring that the developments in Parliament will ensure integration and empowerment, he said that people in Jammu and Kashmir have been freed from shackles.

A day after Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha passed the bill for the bifurcation of the state into two separate Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature. Two days of two historic steps have ensured that the aspirations and welfare of people there are given top priority. PM Modi took the opportunity to highlight the start of bigger and better things. "I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!" he wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi also spoke of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which now only requires the President's signature, and said that development would now be fast-tracked. "The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment. These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve," he said.

Zee News has learnt that the Modi government could be focussing already on a number of infrastructure projects for Jammu and Kashmir and that an announcement could be made in PM's speech at Red Fort on August 15. (Full report here)

PM Modi also congratulated people of Ladakh where scenes of celebrations have hardly stopped since Monday. "Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities."

One of the biggest observations in Parliament - both on Monday and Tuesday - was that a number of opposition parties and politicians supported the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir. AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BSP and BJD were some of the opposition parties who extended support. On Tuesday evening, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also ventured opposite to his party's line and said he supported the government's move. (Full report here)

PM Modi made a note of this. "People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS," he wrote, referring to votes in favour and votes against in both Houses.

PM Modi concluded by wishing Home Minister Amit Shah for working diligently for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.