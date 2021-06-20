हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International Day of Yoga

International Day of Yoga: PM Narendra Modi to address event with 'Yoga For Wellness' as theme

The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

International Day of Yoga: PM Narendra Modi to address event with &#039;Yoga For Wellness&#039; as theme
Photo courtesy: PTI

India: The main theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 is 'Yoga For Wellness' that focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 20).

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme and is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels.

As per an official release, the event will also include an address by the Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

As per the official release, the Ministry of AYUSH, the nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), has highlighted the important role of Yoga in one`s overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run-up to the IDY.

"Numerous digital initiatives taken by the Ministry together with nearly 1,000 other stake-holding institutions made the practice of Yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run-up to June 21 in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally," the release said.

"The IDY observation on June 21 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration/ performance of Yoga at 7 am. The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga drills of about 45 minutes' duration, will be the vehicle that facilitates such harmony. Lakhs of Yoga lovers have already committed themselves to be a part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their own homes," it added.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.

(Inputs from agency)

