LIVE: Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi expressed, "Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 21, 2021 - 07:01
PM Modi during his address

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog as the world celebrates International Yoga Day on Monday (June 21, 2021). On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 7th International Yoga Day programme. 

The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which, the Prime Minister said focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being

He expressed that Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength. PM Modi said that Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves.

"We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," the Prime Minister stated.

Yoga Day is being observed in about 190 countries globally and is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates on International Yoga Day events:
 

21 June 2021, 07:01 AM

PM Modi: In collaboration with the WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto.

 

21 June 2021, 06:59 AM

PM Modi: Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe.

21 June 2021, 06:56 AM

PM Modi: The great Tamil saint Sri Thiruvalluvar ji said that if there is any disease, then go to its root, find out what is the cause of the disease and then start its treatment. This is what Yoga teaches us.

21 June 2021, 06:54 AM

PM Modi: When I talk to the frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga 'a shield for protection against COVID-19'. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients.

21 June 2021, 06:53 AM

PM Modi: Yoga shows us the way from 'stress to strength' and from 'negativity to creativity'.

 

21 June 2021, 06:50 AM

PM Narendra Modi: Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process.

21 June 2021, 06:49 AM

PM Modi: Through Yoga and exercise (Vyayam), we attain a long and healthy life.

21 June 2021, 06:47 AM

PM Modi: The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy.

21 June 2021, 06:47 AM

PM Narendra Modi: Today when the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down.

21 June 2021, 06:42 AM

PM Narendra Modi begins his address at the Yoga Day programme, calls Yoga 'a ray of hope' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 June 2021, 06:39 AM

Rome (Italy): People also gathered in the Italian capital Rome to perform yoga.

21 June 2021, 06:35 AM

Indian Army also celebrated International Yoga Day at the Line of Control (LoC). 

21 June 2021, 06:31 AM

Moscow (Russia): The 7th International Day of Yoga being celebrated at the Indian Embassy in the Russian capital.

21 June 2021, 06:27 AM

Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performing Yoga at his residence in the national capital.

21 June 2021, 06:24 AM

History of International Yoga Day: The International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 27 2014.

21 June 2021, 06:21 AM

New York (United State): Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the International Yoga celebrations in Times Square on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended the day-long event which was themed 'Solstice'.

21 June 2021, 06:15 AM

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Swami Ramdev performing yoga at the Niramayam Yoggram Village along with Acharya Balkrishna.

21 June 2021, 06:10 AM

21 June 2021, 06:10 AM

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a Yoga Day programme shortly.

21 June 2021, 06:07 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog as the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day today (June 21). This year's theme is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. 

