LIVE: Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog as the world celebrates International Yoga Day on Monday (June 21, 2021). On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 7th International Yoga Day programme.

The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which, the Prime Minister said focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

He expressed that Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength. PM Modi said that Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves.

"We're the biggest source of energy in the universe," the Prime Minister stated.

Yoga Day is being observed in about 190 countries globally and is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the live updates on International Yoga Day events:



