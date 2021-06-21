LIVE: Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength, says PM Narendra Modi

21 June 2021, 07:01 AM
PM Modi: In collaboration with the WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto.
21 June 2021, 06:59 AM
PM Modi: Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe.
21 June 2021, 06:56 AM
PM Modi: The great Tamil saint Sri Thiruvalluvar ji said that if there is any disease, then go to its root, find out what is the cause of the disease and then start its treatment. This is what Yoga teaches us.
21 June 2021, 06:54 AM
PM Modi: When I talk to the frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga 'a shield for protection against COVID-19'. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients.
21 June 2021, 06:53 AM
PM Modi: Yoga shows us the way from 'stress to strength' and from 'negativity to creativity'.
21 June 2021, 06:50 AM
PM Narendra Modi: Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in the healing process.
21 June 2021, 06:49 AM
PM Modi: Through Yoga and exercise (Vyayam), we attain a long and healthy life.
21 June 2021, 06:47 AM
PM Modi: The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy.
21 June 2021, 06:47 AM
PM Narendra Modi: Today when the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope. For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down.
आज जब पूरा विश्व कोरोना महामारी का मुकाबला कर रहा है, तो योग उम्मीद की एक किरण बना हुआ है।
दो वर्ष से दुनिया भर के देशो में और भारत में भले ही बड़ा सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं हुआ हों लेकिन योग दिवस के प्रति उत्साह कम नहीं हुआ है: PM @narendramodi #YogaDay
21 June 2021, 06:42 AM
PM Narendra Modi begins his address at the Yoga Day programme, calls Yoga 'a ray of hope' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the #YogaDay programme.
21 June 2021, 06:39 AM
Rome (Italy): People also gathered in the Italian capital Rome to perform yoga.
Overwhelmed by the affection of the hundreds of yoga enthusiasts who gathered in Rome for International Yoga Day 2021.
Glimpses of the common yoga session
Glimpses of the common yoga session at Castel Sant'Angelo
21 June 2021, 06:35 AM
Indian Army also celebrated International Yoga Day at the Line of Control (LoC).
Indian Army celebrated International Yoga Day at LoC spreading message of physical, mental and spiritual well being.
21 June 2021, 06:31 AM
Moscow (Russia): The 7th International Day of Yoga being celebrated at the Indian Embassy in the Russian capital.
21 June 2021, 06:27 AM
Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performing Yoga at his residence in the national capital.
On International Yoga Day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi.
IYD2021 celebrations. #YogaForWellness #BeWithYogaBeAtHome
21 June 2021, 06:24 AM
History of International Yoga Day: The International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 27 2014.
21 June 2021, 06:21 AM
New York (United State): Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the International Yoga celebrations in Times Square on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended the day-long event which was themed 'Solstice'.
Yoga celebrations in Times Square.
Yoga in the heart of New York! Times Square International Yoga Day 2021
Consul General addressed Yogis at the International Day Of Yoga at Times Square, the crossroads of the world.
21 June 2021, 06:15 AM
Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Swami Ramdev performing yoga at the Niramayam Yoggram Village along with Acharya Balkrishna.
On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Children and many other people also attend the event.
21 June 2021, 06:10 AM
21 June 2021, 06:10 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a Yoga Day programme shortly.
Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme.
21 June 2021, 06:07 AM
Hello and welcome to Zee News live blog as the world celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day today (June 21). This year's theme is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.