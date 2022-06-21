New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 21) led the main event of the International Yoga Day 2022 in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace and said that "Yog is not only a part of life but is becoming the way of life". Ahead of performing Yoga along with over 15,000 people, the Prime Minister stated that "Yog brings peace to our universe". "Yoga for the people of the world is not only a part of life for us today, but yoga is now becoming the way of life," he said.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us", Modi said. "And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he added.

"Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe", the Prime Minister said.

"No matter how stressed we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us and increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as extra work. We have to know yoga, we have to live yoga," he said.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity".