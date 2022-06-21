International Yoga Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru, says 'Yog brings peace to our universe'
International Yoga Day 2022 live updates: This year, the theme for the Yoga Day celebration is "Yoga for humanity".
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 21) led the celebrations from Mysuru in Karnataka. He extended his greetings on the 8th International Yoga Day and said that Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. "Yoga brings peace to our society, it brings peace to our nations and the world, and Yoga brings peace to our universe," PM Modi said.
More than 15,000 people are said to be participating in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.
This year, the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme portrays, how during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.
It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations.
With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.
The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.
Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers perform Yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day
Himachal Pradesh | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at Kangra Fort to mark #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/ylc8O84oor
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs Yoga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to mark the 8th #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/vozqfnXXOU
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performs Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi on #InternationalDayofYoga
(Source: Directorate of Public Relations) pic.twitter.com/jquGeiGvPe
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi pic.twitter.com/agPi5QNsst
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performs Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/NuyKu6H6Oe
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi performing Yoga during event at Mysore Palace Ground
#InternationalDayofYoga | PM Modi leads mass Yoga event at the Mysore Palace Ground in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gyGTu8BPuB
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
On International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi said that this whole universe starts from our own body and soul. "The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," he said.
Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi performs Yoga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga in Karnataka's Mysuru on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the #InternationalDayOfYoga celebrations from Karnataka's Mysuru pic.twitter.com/DDumTiIYVf
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
International Yoga Day 2022: The theme this year is 'Yoga for humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru, says 'Yoga brings peace for us'
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 21) led the celebrations from Mysuru in Karnataka and extended his greetings on the 8th International Yoga Day. He said that Yoga brings peace to us and stated that it is being practiced in all parts of the world.
"Yoga brings peace to our society, it brings peace to our nations and the world, and Yoga brings peace to our universe," the prime minister stated.
Greetings on #YogaDay! https://t.co/dNTZyKdcXv
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022
