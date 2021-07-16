हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
South Africa

Intervene in South Africa to protect Tamils, Ramadoss urges Centre

People of Indian origin, living in South Africa, are in bad shape following the riots, said Ramadoss.

Intervene in South Africa to protect Tamils, Ramadoss urges Centre
People loot an area near a burning warehouse in Durban (Reuters)

PMK leader and former Union Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has called upon the Central government to immediately intervene in the widespread attacks on Tamils in particular and Indians in general in South Africa after the arrest of former President, Jacob Zuma.

In a press statement, the former Union Health Minister said that in the ongoing riots in South Africa, 72 people have died in the past six days, and called upon the Union government to depute a special envoy to to urge that country to bring the riots under control.

Noting that several Tamil persons are being targeted and their belongings destroyed, he said that the situation in South Africa is grave and an immediate Indian intervention is the need of the hour.

People of Indian origin, living in South Africa, are in bad shape following the riots, he said, adding that he was "in a state of shock" following news reports on the happenings in that country.

The PMK is an ally of the BJP-AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu.

