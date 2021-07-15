'I'm writing to you not knowing if I'll be alive tomorrow. In South Africa's civil unrest, Indian community is coming under attack'

New Delhi: Ever since former president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned, South Africa has been witnessing violent protests and rioting across the country. The violence began on July 7 after Zuma began serving his 15-month sentence in contempt of court case. The riots have so far claimed 72 lives and over 1,200 arrests.

Meanwhile, there has been a massive appeal for help from the Indian community in South Africa. An Indian origin doctor in Durban, in a letter to Zee News raising the alarming condition faced by Indian doctors in the region.

"Hello. I am writting to you not knowing if I or my family will be alive tomorrow. I am a young Indian man whose great grandparents came from India as indentured labourers as slaves to work in the sugar cane plantations under colonial rule. I am a medical doctor working in Durban, South Africa. The Indian community is coming under attack in civil unrest and war. Weapons have been stocked piled in. All the food sources malls and wholesalers have been burnt. The fuel stations have been targeted to prevent movement and blown up. The communication network towers are being targeted so that we won't be able to get the message out.

Myself and other doctors are unable to get to our patients in the hospital which is even worse with the COVID pandemic. Please get the message out, we need help. Genocide has been planned in Durban Kwa Zulu natal, South Africa. We are getting trapped with no flights out. Please get this word out. Please. Pray for us before our network and internet gets cut. I love my country but bad people are using good people to hurt us. Please help.

Dr from South Africa"

The United Nations in South Africa has expressed concern about the violence that has been ripping the country. Now this Indian doctor's cry for help is a further reminder of the dangers that people are facing every day in the country.

Live TV