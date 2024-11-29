In recent months, videos have surfaced showing Hindus being attacked and Hindu temples being desecrated across Bangladesh. These incidents have drawn global attention to the plight of the Hindu minority in the country.

It has been observed that since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, the situation for Hindus has deteriorated further. With rising extremist violence and increased ties between radical groups in Bangladesh and China, many are questioning the role of Xi Jinping and China in these attacks.

The Role of Bangladesh’s Radical Groups

Radical groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, along with other Islamic factions such as the Khalifa Movement, Khalifa Council, and Islamic Order Party, have been increasing their influence in Bangladesh.

What is alarming is that several of these groups have strengthened their ties with China in recent times. Just recently, leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical organizations visited Beijing, signaling an increasingly close relationship between these groups and China.

Meeting with Chinese Officials

On November 25th, a significant meeting took place in Dhaka, where Chinese diplomats met with leaders of extremist organizations in Bangladesh. Among those present was the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, standing side by side with the Chinese ambassador.

The Chinese ambassador assured full support for these radical organizations, further indicating China's growing involvement in the region's political dynamics.

The Connection Between Xi Jinping and Radical Groups

The question arises whether the rise in attacks on Hindus and the increasing violence in Bangladesh are a direct result of orders or encouragement from Xi Jinping and China. It is noteworthy that during the same period that the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders met with the Chinese ambassador, a Hindu priest named Chinmay Krishna Das was arrested in Bangladesh.

The timing of this arrest raises suspicions about a possible coordinated effort to suppress the Hindu community, potentially with the support or influence of Chinese authorities.

The Support for Extremist Groups

China’s relationship with Bangladesh’s radical elements has not gone unnoticed. In a recent statement, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, praised the strong ties between the Communist Party of China and the radical groups in Bangladesh.

He spoke of the desire to re-establish closer cooperation with these organizations, a move that could have significant implications for the treatment of religious minorities in the country.

The Implications for Hindus in Bangladesh

There is growing concern that the rise of extremist violence against Hindus in Bangladesh may be linked to China's influence over the current political climate. Experts believe that China’s backing of the radical factions in Bangladesh could be encouraging the rise in attacks.

As these groups continue to receive support from China, the safety and rights of the Hindu population in Bangladesh remain at great risk.