'Is Sidhu doing self-goal for Congress in Punjab?' Charanjit Channi's answer

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading the party in Punjab and "is free to make announcements". Speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Channi took a number of questions on Sidhu's recent activities and role in the party.

Channi denied the notion that Sidhu's recent acts were detrimental to the party, he said: "No, there was no loss to the party. I work with my own attitude. I care for people."

Clarifying Sidhu's act of making poll promises before manifesto launch, Channi said: "He only announced things that were discussed in party's manifesto committee."

Channi, on a question on Sidhu's ambitions to become the Chief Minister, said that everyone is "free to watch dreams". He further said that it serves no purpose to speculate on the probables for the top post.

Channi, referring to Sidhu's criticism of state government, said that he likes people who "criticise and guide him".

