DNA Exclusive: 'Have played a blistering knock in innings' end', says Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Speaking on his appointment as Punjab Chief Minister in the end days of Congress rule in the state, Charanjit Singh Channi today said that he has played a "blistering knock in the two overs of this Twenty-twenty match."

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the Punjab chief minister said that he is trying hard to be an "accessable head of state who works hard for the people".

"I don't sleep before 2 am and wake up early," Channi said.

"I am setting a trend where people are able to meet the Chief Minister anytime," he said, adding: "People are not for chief minister, chief minister is for the people."

