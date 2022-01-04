हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
charanjit channi

DNA Exclusive: 'Have played a blistering knock in innings' end', says Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, the Punjab chief minister said that he is trying hard to be an "accessable head of state who works hard for the people".

DNA Exclusive: &#039;Have played a blistering knock in my end of innings&#039;, says Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary interviewing UP CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Speaking on his appointment as Punjab Chief Minister in the end days of Congress rule in the state, Charanjit Singh Channi today said that he has played a "blistering knock in the two overs of this Twenty-twenty match."

"I don't sleep before 2 am and wake up early," Channi said.

"I don't sleep before 2 am and wake up early," Channi said.

"I am setting a trend where people are able to meet the Chief Minister anytime," he said, adding: "People are not for chief minister, chief minister is for the people."

