New Delhi: Amid cases of Covid-19 and Monkeypox virus, Swine Flu is making a comeback in certain Indian states such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. According to a PTI report, there were 142 cases and 7 deaths from swine flue or Influenza A H1N1 between January 1 and July 21. Out of the total cases, Mumbai accounts for 43 cases of swine flu, followed by 23 in Pune, 22 in Palghar, 17 in Nashik, 14 each in Nagpur city and Kolhapur, seven in Thane city and two in Kalyan.

Maharashtra health department's report stated that there has been a rising trend in Swine Flu cases in the state.

Here are things you should know about the Swine Flu virus:

What is Swine Flu?

The Swine Flue, scientifically known as H1N1 flu is a kind of influenza A virus. It is caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu virus and has now come to be known as a seasonal flu. It was discovered in 2009 by scientists and had infected people all across the world. According to Mayo Clinic, the virus is a combination of viruses from birds, pigs and humans.

What are Swine Flu symptoms?

Sore throat Runny nose Cough Nausea, vomitting Body aches Headache Fatigue Diarrhea Watery eyes Nausea and vomiting

How is Swine Flue treated?

There is no specific medication for Swine Flu. Doctors usually treat symptoms of the virus and suggest care such as staying hydrated, taking painkillers for fever and headaches. Rest is also recommended. In some cases, antiviral drugs could be prescribed for the first few days of the onset of the disease in your body. This can help reduce complications and severity of viral infection.

How to protect yourself from Swine Flu?

Flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent Swine Flu infections. There are other precautions as well which are quite similar to Covid-19 precautions such as:

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and then wash your hands, thereafter Make sure you sanitise surfaces before touching them Don't touch your face such as eyes, nose and mouth when in public places Wash your hands from time to time. Using soap and water is the best option but you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if that's not available Maintain social distance from people in crowded places and during peak flu time

How long does Swine Flu last?

Swine Flu lasts from 3-7 days usually but it can extend till 10 days with patients who have other chronic illnesses as well.

