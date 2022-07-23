Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead after truck mows down Kanwariyas in Hathras

New Delhi: Six persons died after a truck ran over a group of kanwar devotees from Madhya Pradesh in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Saturday (July 23, 2022) morning. Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone informed that the incident took place at around 2.15 am and that the devotees from Gwalior were en route to their home disrict from Haridwar when a truck ran over them.

“5 dead, 1 seriously injured after seven Kanwar devotees were moved down by a truck around 2.15 am today, at Sadabad PS in Hathras. They were en route to Gwalior from Haridwar with their Kanwars,” said Rajeev Krishna. Later one person who was injured died during treatment, which pushed the death toll of the incident to 6.

The official said that the probe into the incident in underway and they have received information about the truck driver.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, including all the schools and other institutions will be shut down on July 2022 and July 26, 2022, on account of the Kanwar Yatra taking place in Sawan (Shrawan). The officials have said that on both days, that is July 25 and 26, the educational institutions will not be open as pilgrims will be out on the streets to go to the temple to offer prayers and to avoid traffic jams schools are to be closed.

Even schools in Haridwar and Meerut have also been closed due to the Kanwar Yatra. The Haridwar Schools will remain closed till July 26, 2022 and Meerut schools will be closed till July 27, 2022.