New Delhi: The demand to change the name of Ghaziabad is quite old, but now it has been seriously discussed in the municipal board meeting. Yes, for the first time, such a matter was included in the agenda of the meeting. Several alternative names were also suggested on the table. Such as- Gajanagar and Harandi Nagar. A BJP councillor proposed to change the name of this district of NCR. It was included in the agenda and now it is believed that this proposal can be taken forward.

Mayor Sunita Dayal said that once the board agrees on the proposal, it will be sent to the state government. After that, it will go to the central government for final approval. Hindu organizations have been demanding to change the name of Ghaziabad for a long time.

Founded As Ghaziuddin Nagar In 1740

When the name of Allahabad was changed to Prayagraj, the demand for change also gained momentum for this district of NCR. Many organizations of the city, including MLA Sunil Sharma, have been demanding to change the name of Ghaziabad for a long time. This city was founded in 1740 in the name of Ghaziuddin under the Mughal rule. The name was Ghaziuddin Nagar.

The official website of Ghaziabad district states that this place was founded in 1740 by Wazir Ghazi-ud-din. Then it was called Ghaziuddin Nagar. However, after the railway line opened, the name of this place was shortened to Ghaziabad.

What If Not Ghaziabad?

Hindu organizations, while introducing the Mughal invaders, talk about changing the name of the city. Now the proposal can be passed in the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and a name inspired by the Mahabharata era or Hindon, i.e. Harandi river, can be named. It is reported that the new name of Ghaziabad can be Gajanagar, Harandi Nagar, Gajaprastha or Doodheshwar Nagar.

Before November 14, 1976, Ghaziabad used to be a tehsil of Meerut district. Then Chief Minister N. D. Tiwari declared Ghaziabad as a district on the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday on November 14, 1976.

Ghaziabad’s border is adjacent to Delhi. That is why it is also called ‘Gateway Of UP’ as the main entrance of Uttar Pradesh.