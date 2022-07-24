JEE Main 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Mains Session 2 exam for 629778 candidates at various centers spread across 500 cities nationwide, and 17 cities outside India, from July 25, Monday onwards. Admit card for the JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) exam is available on the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted as a computer based test in two shifts. The JEE Main 2022 exam timings for shift 1 is 9 am to 12 pm, while shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Exam Guidelines

1) Candidates should carry their admit cards along with the duly filled up self declaration downloaded from the NTA website.

2) Candidates should carry one valid photo ID.

3) Carrying any type of electronic device, including bluetooth, cell phones, microphones, calculators, etc. to the examination hall is prohibited.

4) Candidates who wish to take the exam must strictly follow the COVID-19 instructions provided by the state and federal governments.

5) All candidates should wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and maintain social distance.

The JEE Mains Exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting at 9 am and ending at 12 pm, while the second shift starting at 3 pm and ending at 6 pm. The question paper will comprise of a total of 90 questions, although candidates will be required to attempt only 75 of them. However, if a candidate has applied to appear for both BArch and BPlan, then the JEE Main exam duration 2022 will be 3 hours 30 minutes.

JEE Main 2022: Documents required

The authorities have released a list of documents that students have to carry at the JEE Main exam centre. Along with the JEE Main 2022 admit card, students are also required to carry any one id proof. Apart from these documents, students are allowed to carry hand sanitizer, face masks, water bottle, pen and pencil.

Earlier, the JEE Mains Session 2 exam was scheduled to be held from July 21 which was later postponed to July 25.