ISI using women terrorists to launch terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, using tiffin box to fund terrorists

Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI is recruiting women Over Ground Works (OGW) to attack security forces in Jammu and Kashmir oin order to protect terrorists from the Indian security agencies.

It has been revealed from the report of security agencies that since the terrorists in Kashmir are finding it tough to receive funds from Pakistan due to strong steps taken by Indian government, the ISI has devised a tiffin box plan to fund the terrorists.

Recently, Jammu police had arrested a young man from a Doda who used to send money to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists using tiffin boxes. Police has foiled a major plan of the terrorists by seizing Rs 1.5 lakh from tiffin box which was in possession of the arrested man.

According to a security agency official, the ISI is taking help of women OGWs to protect the terrorists from the security agencies. The female OGW takes the group of terrorists from one place to another as the presence of females help the terrorists in dodging the security agencies. According to experts, in some cases, it has been seen that the women OGW also help the terrorists who have managed to infiltrate Kashmir through Line of Control.

According to security agencies, the ISI has instructed the terrorists to refrain from using the mobile phones and stay in touch with other terrorists or their commanders through the code words. Not only this, the terrorists have been asked to keep a low profile so that the Indian security agencies could not gather intelligence about them easily.

The security agencies have said in their reports that a large number of terrorists are currently stationed near the Line of Control and are looking for opportunities to inflitrate inside India with the help of Pakistani Army. It is learnt that around 380 terrorists are present at launching pads near LoC and Pakistani army has been resorting to regular ceasefire violation in order to help these terrorists enter India.

According to the exclusive information received by Zee News, the Pakistan army has also activated BAT (Border Action Team) in many border areas to attack Indian security forces. Several terrorists have also been spotted in Pakistani army camps in areas adjacent to the LoC.