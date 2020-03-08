ISIS-linked couple planning suicide attack arrested in Delhi's Okhla

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday (March 8) arrested two members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province from Okhla area of the national capital. The accused have been identified as Jahanzeb Sami and his wife Hinda Bashir Baig.

According to the police, both the accused were in touch with several senior ISKP operatives and were trying to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes in the national capital. As per the investigation agencies, they were in touch with senior ISIS members from Afghanistan. The police also recovered several incriminating materials from their possession.

Confirming the report, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, "A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hinda Bashir Beg, linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests."

The police also claimed that the couple had been running a social media platform named 'Indian Muslim Unite', which was aimed towards connecting more and more people to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens protests.