ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalisation: High Commission of India in touch with Bangladeshi authorities

The High Commission of India is in touch with the Bangladeshi authorities over the vandalisation of ISKCON Radhakanta temple, as per sources. The temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka was vandalized by a mob of over 150 people last night. The shocking incident took place on Thursday night, according to media reports.

Reportedly, a recent court judgment in dispute went in favour of a litigant, who then tried to unilaterally enforce his title by force. Local authorities intervened and brought the situation under control.

The Voice Of Bangladeshi Hindus shared disturbing pictures of the attack targeting the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka on Twitter.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said that the temple was attacked by a mob of 150 people. The attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh injured three people, the organization said in a tweet.

"They vandalized the temple, murti, and looted money and other valuable things. At least 3 Hindu devotees were injured during this attack," the HAF said in a release on its website.

"These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country," Radharamn Das, Vice-President, ISKCON Kolkata said on the attack on the Radhakanta temple in Dhaka.