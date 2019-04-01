हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emisat

ISRO launches PSLV-C45 carrying DRDO's satellite to locate enemy radar

The new variant of the Indian rocket PSLV, EMISAT, carries electronic intelligence satellite.

ISRO launches PSLV-C45 carrying DRDO&#039;s satellite to locate enemy radar

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched India's EMISAT satellite along with 28 foreign nano satellites. The launch took place from Sriharikota marking the 47th flight for ISRO's third generation workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

EMISAT is expected to help detect enemy radar and also serve as an early warning system.

The new variant of the Indian rocket PSLV, EMISAT, carries electronic intelligence satellite.

The launch will help ISRO place the satellites and payloads in three different orbits which would be a first for it. The EMISAT satellite - in particular - will help with conducting electromagnetic measurement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
EmisatISRO
Next
Story

Hema Malini starts her Lok Sabha election campaign with sickle in hand

Must Watch

PT1M29S

BJP Rallies: Amit Shah to visit Odisha today; Rajnath will be in Uttarakhand