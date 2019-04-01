ISRO launches PSLV-C45 carrying DRDO's satellite to locate enemy radar

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched India's EMISAT satellite along with 28 foreign nano satellites. The launch took place from Sriharikota marking the 47th flight for ISRO's third generation workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

EMISAT is expected to help detect enemy radar and also serve as an early warning system.

The new variant of the Indian rocket PSLV, EMISAT, carries electronic intelligence satellite.

The launch will help ISRO place the satellites and payloads in three different orbits which would be a first for it. The EMISAT satellite - in particular - will help with conducting electromagnetic measurement.

