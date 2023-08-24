ISRO Releases Video Of Moon Taken By Chandrayaan-3 Lander Just Before Historic Touchdown - WATCH
Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' touched down near the south pole of the Moon at 6.03 pm on Wednesday, making India the first country to accomplish the feat.
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday shared a video taken by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's lander just before making a historic landing on the Moon's surface. The lander 'Vikram' touched down near the south pole of the Moon at 6.03 pm on Wednesday, successfully completing one of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's stated objectives of soft landing on the lunar surface.
Earlier in the day, the Indian space agency announced that the rover (Pragyan) has rolled down from the lander and that 'India took a walk on the Moon'. The rover will send the data to the lander which will then send it to Earth.
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon's image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover -- with a total mass of 1,752 kg -- are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there.
